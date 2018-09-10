President Ramaphosa to brief National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Land Reform, Youth Employment And State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Governance

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 11 September 2018, answer Questions for Oral Reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that will touch on youth employment, governance of state-owned enterprises and lifestyles audits for senior public officials. Holding regular question and answer plenary sittings with the President and other members of the Executive is one […]
