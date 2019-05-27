Alwihda Info
President of Kenya opens first UN-Habitat Assembly


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta formally opened the first UN-Habitat Assembly in front of a packed audience at the United Nations Office in Nairobi. With over 3,000 delegates confirmed to attend the five day event, the guests at the colourful opening ceremony included representatives of Member States, mayors of cities, representatives of civil society and business […]

