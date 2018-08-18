President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina eulogizes Kofi A. Annan: It is with much sadness that I learnt today of the death of Mr. Kofi A. Annan, the former Secretary General of the United Nations. He was a great personal mentor and father to me. His simplicity, decency, uncommon humility, selflessness and compassion […]

