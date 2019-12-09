Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Mandera County, Kenya

We received the news with great sorrow that at least 10 people, including police officers, lost their lives in a terrorist attack targeted a bus in transit, in Mandera County of Kenya. We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives and to […]

