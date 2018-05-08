Press Release of the African Union Peace and Security Council during its field mission to the Republic of Sudan

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the AU is in Sudan for a four (4) day-field mission to Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan, from 5 to 9 May 2018. During its visit, the PSC delegation, led by Ambassador Hope Tumukunde, Permanent Representative of Rwanda and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of May 2018, […]

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the AU is in Sudan for a four (4) day-field mission to Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan, from 5 to 9 May 2018. During its visit, the PSC delegation,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...