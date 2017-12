Press Statement attributable to Heather Nauert, United States Department of State Spokesperson: The United States remains concerned about ongoing violence in the Central African Republic (CAR), and condemns in the strongest terms the continued targeted attacks against civilians, peacekeepers, and humanitarian actors. We further emphasize our strong support to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...