Press Tour on Japan’s Development Cooperation in Zambia

The Embassy of Japan hosted a Press Tour in Luapula Province for the major media in Zambia from 29th October to 1st November 2018, in which 6 journalists from 3 newspapers, 1 TV station and 1 radio station participated. The tour aims to create the opportunities for the national media to cover development cooperation by […]

The Embassy of Japan hosted a Press Tour in Luapula Province for the major media in Zambia from 29th October to 1st November 2018, in which 6 journalists from 3 newspa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...