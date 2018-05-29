Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique Jose Pacheco

On May 28, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique Jose Pacheco, who arrived in Moscow on a visit following his participation in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. The two ministers discussed a whole range of issues related to the further progressive development and strengthening of […]
