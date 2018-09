The Prime Minister’s [Trade Envoy](https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/trade-envoys) to Angola, Rt Hon Baroness Lindsay Northover, will be in Angola this week to further develop UK / Angola co-operation in support of economic diversification in the country. This is the eighth such visit since early 2016 to Angola by Baroness Northover – demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment to increased […]

The Prime Minister’s [Trade Envoy](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...