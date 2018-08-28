Prime Mnister’s press statement in South Africa: 28 August 2018

Thank you, Mr President, for your welcome and thank you for hosting me and my delegates here today. It’s a pleasure to see you again after your very good visit to London in April. This is my first time in South Africa, indeed my first visit to Africa as Prime Minister. I’m delighted to be […]

Thank you, Mr President, for your welcome and thank you for hosting me and my delegates here today. It’s a pleasure to see you again after your very good visit to London in April. This is my first t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...