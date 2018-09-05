Profiling Angola: A Status Update

On a personal level the statistics are grim: More than 40 percent of Angolans live below the poverty line; Unemployment is widespread, especially among the large young-adult population; Only about 70% of the population is literate, and the rate drops to around 60% for women; Setting the Stage With the election of President Lourenço in […]

On a personal level the statistics are grim: More than 40 percent of Angolans live below the poverty line; Unemployment is widespread, especially among...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...