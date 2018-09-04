Progress made but Lake Chad crisis is not over, says UN relief chief, urging greater support for region

“There is still a big humanitarian crisis. [It is] not over despite the progress we have made,” UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock told a high-level humanitarian conference on the region. Last February, meeting at a UN-backed conference in Oslo, Norway, donors pledged over $650 million towards emergency assistance programmes in 2017 and beyond. These […]

“There is still a big humanitarian crisis. [It is] not over despite the progress we have made,” UN Emergency Reli...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...