Progress toward Democratic Republic of Congo’s Elections

Progress toward DRC’s Elections: Press Statement Heather Nauert Department Spokesperson Washington, DC August 9, 2018 In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the ruling coalition’s announcement of a consensus candidate other than President Kabila represents a significant step forward for Congolese democracy. We are encouraged by this sign that he intends to uphold his commitments to […]

