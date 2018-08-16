Progress toward Democratic Republic of Congo’s Elections

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the ruling coalition’s announcement of a consensus candidate other than President Kabila represents a significant step forward for Congolese democracy. We are encouraged by this sign that he intends to uphold his commitments to the Congolese constitution and the terms of the December 2016 St. Sylvestre agreement by not […]

