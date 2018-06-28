Public Hearings On Restitution Of Land Rights Amendment Bill Continue

Public hearings hosted by the Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform on the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill are well under way, with six provinces covered thus far. At each venue, large numbers of the community attended, many of them in support of reopening land claims. Some participants provided useful insights into […]

