Qualifiers for the Women’s Rugby World Cup, a first for Africa!


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mai 2019


Together with their partner Société Générale, Rugby Africa’s ([www.RugbyAfrique.com](http://www.rugbyafrique.com/)) official bank, and with the support of World Rugby, Rugby Africa will organise the first qualifiers for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Africa, the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup, at the Bosman stadium in Johannesburg, starting on August 9th, National Women’s Day in South Africa, and… […]

