Recent Events in Zimbabwe: Press Statement Heather Nauert Department Spokesperson Washington, DC August 9, 2018 United States government is gravely concerned by credible reports of numerous detentions, beatings, and other abuses of Zimbabweans over the past week, particularly targeting opposition activists. There should be no role for violence, intimidation, or harassment in the new Zimbabwe. […]

