The Recorded live births, 2017 report released by Statistics South Africa today shows that a total of 989 318 births were registered in South Africa in 2017. This indicates an increase of 2,1% from the 969 415 birth registrations in 2016. Of the 989 318 births registered in 2017, 897 750 were current registrations (births […]

