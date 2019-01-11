Alwihda Info
‘Refrain from violence’ UN chief urges, as presidential election result is announced in DR Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The vote – initially scheduled to take place two years ago – if upheld, marks the vast central African nation’s first democratic transfer of power since independence nearly 60 years ago. According to news reports, the preliminary results announced by the independent electoral commission, known by its French acronym, CENI, which declared opposition candidate Felix […]

