Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Remarks by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on the occasion of the DIRCO monthly media briefing, Media Briefing Room, OR Tambo Building, Pretoria, 27 August 2018


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen of the media. We are joined also by senior DIRCO officials, ably led by Acting Director-General, Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi. Let me thank you, members of the media, for continuing to support our monthly media briefings. Through your platforms, we are able to communicate our foreign policy position to millions of […]

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen of the media. We are joined also by senior DIRCO officials, ably led by Acting Director-General, Ambassa...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/08/2018

Tchad : le suivi de la campagne agricole s’intensifie

Tchad : le suivi de la campagne agricole s’intensifie

Tchad : 2 morts dans une noyade près de Gaoui Tchad : 2 morts dans une noyade près de Gaoui 26/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : suspension du médecin chef de l’hôpital de district de N’Djamena-Sud

27/08/2018

Tchad : peine de mort pour 4 coupables du meurtre d'une commerçante chinoise

27/08/2018

Peine de mort : "Le Tchad a craqué sous l'apesanteur de la diplomatie chinoise", Maitre Alain Kagonbé

27/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Intervention militaire pour protéger les intérêts du Tchad : "si nous devons le faire demain, nous allons le faire"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/08/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

L’emballage : une nouvelle religion à Djibouti

L’emballage : une nouvelle religion à Djibouti

À ces alimentaires sans conscience À ces alimentaires sans conscience 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 22/08/2018 -

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! 14/08/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

REACTION - 22/08/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ibedou : « prenons notre destin en main »

Mahamat Nour Ibedou : « prenons notre destin en main »

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens 12/08/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.