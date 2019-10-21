Report: National Situation Analysis of Children and Women in Ethiopia

The National Situation Analysis of Children and Women in Ethiopia examines the situation through the lens of the well-being of children, adolescents and women. Ethiopia has scored noteworthy achievements, for example in monetary poverty reduction and in some aspects of health, nutrition and education. However, success is not yet occurring at a fast enough pace […]

