Restoring Zimbabwe’s Livelihoods, Infrastructure After Cyclone Idai

STORY HIGHLIGHTS – After massive devastation in Zimbabwe from Cyclone Idai, a new World Bank-funded multi-sector operation will advance recovery and resilience building to prevent a development crisis – Approximately 270,000 people have been affected, with estimated direct damages of $622 million. – The financing will help mitigate the impact of Cyclone Idai on the […]

STORY HIGHLIGHTS – After massive devastation in Zimbabwe from Cyclone Idai, a new World Bank-fun...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...