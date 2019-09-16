Restoring cassava farming in Rwanda

Felicien Simpunga grew up in the Ruhango district of Rwanda, where life and making a living revolved around agriculture. While he grows other crops such as beans and sweet potatoes for home use, Felicien decided to focus on cassava to earn an income after attending a training course delivered by the Food and Agriculture Organization […]

