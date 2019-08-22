Restoring people’s trust in medical facilities an essential prescription for achieving universal health coverage

Populations across the 47 Member States of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) African Region only utilize an average 48% of their available health services. But only an average 34% of those same populations even has access to essential services. And health systems in those countries only perform, on average, at 49% of their possible level […]

Populations across the 47 Member States of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) African Region only utilize an average 48% of their available h...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...