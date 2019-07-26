Return of Persons Associated with Boko Haram in Chad: Harmonizing the Process Between the Government and Partners

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of Chad organized a national workshop on the harmonization of the reception, screening and profiling process for persons associated with Boko Haram from 10 to 12 July in N’Djamena, with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) […]

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of Chad organized a national workshop on the harmonization of the reception, screening and profiling...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...