Reynders and De Croo confirm the revitalization of diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)


17 Septembre 2019


Before welcoming President Tshisekedi on the occasion of his first official visit to Belgium, Deputy Prime minister and Minister of Foreign affairs Didier Reynders met with his Congolese counterpart Marie Tumba Nzeza at Melsbroek. Today, the two ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the regular holding of bilateral political consultations, following an intergovernmental […]

