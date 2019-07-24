Rimera Group opens a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates

Its main purpose is to promote Rimera Group’s (www.Rimera.com) integrated oilfield services in the global market. These include manufacture and supply of oil extraction equipment and maintenance of oil extraction equipment and OCTG. Sergey Mikhailovsky is appointed as the CEO of RIMERA OVERSEAS. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas sector of Russia […]

Its main purpose is to promote Rimera Group’s (www.Rimera.com) integrated oilfield services in the global market. These include...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...