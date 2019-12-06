Roux hails successful Georgian tour for unbeaten SA U19s

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux was pleased with the outcomes achieved as the SA Under-19 team wrapped up their two-match tour to Georgia with a 40-33 victory against the hosts at the Shevardeni Rugby Stadium in Tbilisi on Thursday. The team won their first match 28-21 at the same venue, and they were once again […]

