Royal Decree Establishes the International Financial Centre of Oman

The establishment of the International Financial Centre of Oman aligns with the Sultanate of Oman’s strategic directions aimed at diversifying the national economy, strengthening Oman’s position as a global hub for financial services, attracting capital, and supporting innovation. The creation of the Centre also reflects Oman’s commitment to building a trusted and effective ecosystem for delivering advanced financial services that meet the needs of investors and global institutions.



Under the Law of the International Financial Centre of Oman, issued by Royal Decree No. (8/2026), the Centre shall have administrative, financial, and legislative independence. It will develop a regulatory, legal, and judicial framework aligned with international standards and based on English Common Law.



The governance of the Centre shall be overseen by the IFC Oman Board, to be appointed by His Majesty the Sultan, vested with the authority to supervise the Centre in achieving its objectives. In addition, three independent entities shall operate in accordance with the provisions of the law: the International Financial Centre of Oman Authority, International Financial Centre of Oman Regulator, and International Financial Centre of Oman Dispute Resolution Authority, each exercising its respective mandates independently.



The Centre will be headquartered in Madinat Al Irfan, with the possibility of expansion to other locations, according to the law. It will seek to attract investments linked to financial activities and supporting sectors through a package of incentives and tax exemptions for a period of up to 50 years.



In the coming phase, the Centre will focus on developing the legislative and regulatory frameworks, engaging relevant stakeholders, targeting companies and legal experts, as well as establishing the necessary operational frameworks to launch the Centre’s activities and commence full operations during the current year.