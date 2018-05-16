Rugby Africa Gold Cup: Four South African referees have been nominated to take charge of the forthcoming Africa Gold Cup Test matches

Four South African referees, Quinton Immelman, Cwengile Jadezweni, Rasta Rasivhenge and Egon Seconds, have been nominated to take charge of the forthcoming Africa Gold Cup Test matches. The four South African match officials will referee in the nine Tests between Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe from 16 June to 18 August. The matches […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...