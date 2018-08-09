Rugby Africa Gold Cup – Uganda: Magomu returns for Morocco tie

Ivan Magomu has been recalled to the Rugby Cranes for the Africa Gold Cup match against Morocco at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Saturday. The fly-half was not considered for the game against Tunisia that Uganda won 67-12 last weekend with Robert Masendi taking his place, but he returns to start against Morocco. The rest of […]

