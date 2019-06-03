Rugby: Historic Series for Zimbabwe U20 Girls

Zimbabwe’s Under 20 National girls team will host South Africa’s Under 20 girls in a historic two match bilateral series in Harare on the 26th and 29th of June 2019. This will be the first time that a South African ladies 15s side will be touring Zimbabwe at Under-20 level. The conception of having a […]

