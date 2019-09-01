Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Rugby: International 7s is back in Zambia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The 4th edition of the Zambia International Sevens rugby tournament is back in Lusaka, Zambia. The hosts who have been defending the trophy since inception in 2016 will be hoping to continue their fine run at this year’s event. Coach Andrew Kaminsa who has been keenly watching the local 7s played so far (Muf 7s […]

The 4th edition of the Zambia International Sevens rugby tournament is back in Lusaka, Zambia. The hosts who have been defending the trophy since inception in 2016 will ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/08/2019

Tchad : don de l’UE en faveur des détenus à l’Est

Tchad : don de l’UE en faveur des détenus à l’Est

En images : retour sur la visite du ministre de la Justice Djimet Arabi à l'Est du Tchad En images : retour sur la visite du ministre de la Justice Djimet Arabi à l'Est du Tchad 30/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : heurts au Palais Royal d'Abéché, un gendarme fauché par une balle

01/09/2019

Tchad : Chérif Abdelhadi fait son entrée au Palais Royal d'Abéché

01/09/2019

Tchad - état d'urgence : des représentants associatifs pour surveiller les fouilles ?

01/09/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les étudiants de médecine d'Emi Koussi demandent la levée de la suspension
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/08/2019 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Tchad : la prévention des conflits intercommunautaires par l’exogamie dans le BET

Tchad : la prévention des conflits intercommunautaires par l’exogamie dans le BET

Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance... Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance... 27/08/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

ANALYSE - 29/08/2019 - Hamid Mahamat Issa

Tchad : le retour de la paix au Ouaddaï géographique, c'est pour bientôt ?

Tchad : le retour de la paix au Ouaddaï géographique, c'est pour bientôt ?

Tchad : les défis et enjeux du secteur de l’artisanat dans la politique de promotion du secteur privé Tchad : les défis et enjeux du secteur de l’artisanat dans la politique de promotion du secteur privé 29/08/2019 - Daoud Deroua Abdelkerim

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019