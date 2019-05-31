Rugby – Kenya: Paul Odera Appointed as The Simbas Head Coach

With the close of the regular fifteen a side season, the Kenya Rugby Union (www.KRU.co.ke) would like to announce the appointment of a technical team to manage The Simbas for the upcoming 2019 assignments. Paul Odera comes in as Head Coach. Odera is currently the Head Coach for Chipu – the Under 20 National Team […]

