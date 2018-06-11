Rugby: Kenya post record points tally en route to eighth place HSBC Sevens World Series finish

A 21-20 win over Scotland saw Kenya claim a thirteenth place finish at the season ending Paris Sevens. The three points from this result saw the side accumulate 104 points (their highest ever tally) and an eighth place finish at the conclusion of the 2017/18 HSBC Sevens World Series on Sunday 10 June 2018. Shujaa […]

