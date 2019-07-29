Alwihda Info
Rugby – Nigeria: Black Stallions XV departs for Ghana for West African Series


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Nigeria Rugby National team ‘Black Stallions’ have departed Lagos on Sunday for Elimina, Ghana for the West African Tri-nations Championship series which began today with Cote d’ Ivoire beating the hosts Ghana 22 – 12 at the Nduom Sports Stadium, Elimina. Speaking at the team’s hotel earlier today, Technical director of the Nigeria Rugby […]

