Rugby – Nigeria: Black Stallions XV departs for Ghana for West African Series

The Nigeria Rugby National team ‘Black Stallions’ have departed Lagos on Sunday for Elimina, Ghana for the West African Tri-nations Championship series which began today with Cote d’ Ivoire beating the hosts Ghana 22 – 12 at the Nduom Sports Stadium, Elimina. Speaking at the team’s hotel earlier today, Technical director of the Nigeria Rugby […]
