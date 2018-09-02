Rugby – Nigeria: Edo State Emerge Winners of the Inaugural South South / South East Rugby League!

RocketBulls Rugby Football Club of Edo State defeated Delta Force Rugby Team of Delta State by 17 points to 7 points this afternoon at Emotan Collage grounds in Benin City in a tightly contested encounter to emerge the inaugural South South / South East Rugby League Champions In the Women’s Rugby Match, PitsBull Rugby Football […]

