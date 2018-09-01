Rugby – Nigeria: South South / South East Inaugural Rugby League Billed for Finals On Saturday

The South South / South East National Rugby League is the initiative of the present Board of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation with its inaugural edition this year, featuring four teams from Delta, Imo / Abia, Edo State and Warri Rugby Club respectively under the leadership of the South East Zonal Rep on the board […]

