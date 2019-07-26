Rugby Presidents express excitement over West African Tournament in Ghana

The Presidents of Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org), Ivory Coast Rugby and Nigeria Rugby have all expressed their excitement about the tri-nations men’s 15s tournament between the three West African nations that is scheduled to kick off this weekend in Elmina-Ghana. In a message from Lagos the President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), Mr Kelechukwu […]

The Presidents of Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org), Ivory Coast Rugby and Niger...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...