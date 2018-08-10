Rugby – Rwanda: Two schools will represent the Rwandan rugby 7s in this year’s Federation of East African Seco ndary schools Associations (FEASSA)

Two schools will represent the Rwandan rugby 7s in this year’s Federation of East African Secondary schools Associations (FEASSA) which will take place in Rwanda (Musanze District) from 12-20th August, 2018. Those schools include ASPEKA and JAM. FEASSA 2018 will attract schools from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and the host Rwanda will be represent by […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...