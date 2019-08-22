Rugby: Seven Changes To Kenya Simbas Side Facing Zambia On Saturday 24th August

Kenya Simbas squad facing Zambia this weekend will see five debutants earn their first cap, four of these being in the starting lineup while the fourth one starts off the bench on Saturday. Francis Mwita, Brian Amaitsa, Samuel Asati, Eliud Mulakoli and Ian Njenga are looking forward to their first cap for the National senior […]

Kenya Simbas squad facing Zambia this weekend will see five debutants earn their first cap, four of these being in the starting lineup while the fourth one start...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...