Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Kenya defeated Madagascar on Friday in Brakpan, South Africa during the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup

On Friday, Madagascar’s Makis played against the Lionesses of Kenya during the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com), a qualifier for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup. In an enthralling game, the Lionesses beat Makis 35-5. Madagascar pressed Kenya from the start and they managed to open the scoring through Voronigue Rasoanekena, who ran over […]

