Rugby: Zambia readies to face Kenya in the ongoing Victoria Cup games on Saturday


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Juillet 2019


As Zambia readies to face Kenya in the ongoing Victoria Cup games on Saturday 27th July, 2019, one of the players to watch is Edward Mumba aka “Yellow Shadow”. Yellow started his playing career at Lusaka Rugby Club in 2006 and featured in the game against Mufulira Leopards Rugby Club. He made his International debut […]

