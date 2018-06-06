Alwihda Info
Rwanda Adopts scrumIT as Rugby Management System


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Rwanda Rugby (www.RwandaRugby.com) has adopted scrumIT as Rugby Management System after using it during the recently ended 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup tournament in Ghana. ScrumIT is an online player registration and rugby administration software developed in South Africa by ENS Software as a service application. The software is internet based, and users can access […]

