Rwanda Adopts scrumIT as Rugby Management System

Rwanda Rugby (www.RwandaRugby.com) has adopted scrumIT as Rugby Management System after using it during the recently ended 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup tournament in Ghana. ScrumIT is an online player registration and rugby administration software developed in South Africa by ENS Software as a service application. The software is internet based, and users can access […]

