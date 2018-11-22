Alwihda Info
Rwanda Rugby Federation to hold elections


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) ([www.RwandaRugby.com](http://www.rwandarugby.com/)) Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) will hold elections on Sunday, November 25, to elect a new Executive Committee to steer the body for next term. The elections will see six candidates become elected on the same day when a General Assembly takes place. Former Secretary-General Tharcisse Kamanda is the only candidate […]

