Rwanda Rugby Federation to hold elections

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) ([www.RwandaRugby.com](http://www.rwandarugby.com/)) Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) will hold elections on Sunday, November 25, to elect a new Executive Committee to steer the body for next term. The elections will see six candidates become elected on the same day when a General Assembly takes place. Former Secretary-General Tharcisse Kamanda is the only candidate […]

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) ([www.RwandaRugby.com](h...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...