Rwanda Women’s Rugby 7’s tournament

Six girls team will compete during a one day tournament on Sunday 12th may at Buhoro ground in Ruhango District kick-off 9:00 am The six teams are: – Gs shyogwe – Gs Ruhango – Gs munini – Gs Muhororo – Lycee de Kigali – Lion de Fer The event, organized by the Rwanda Rugby Federation […]

