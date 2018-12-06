SA-Tunisia Business Council mooted to boost trade and investment

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe has received the assurance of the Tunisian businesspeople that they are keen and committed to the establishment of the joint South Africa-Tunisia Business Council with the aim of stimulating trade and investment between the two countries. Magwanishe used the second day of the Outward Trade […]

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe has received the assurance of the Tunisian businesspeople that th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...