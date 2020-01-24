SA sides gear up for action-packed Guinness PRO14 derby

The Isuzu Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs will be bracing themselves for an action-packed Guinness PRO14 derby on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth in what will mark the first encounter between the sides this season and the only match of the weekend. Pride will be a big factor for both […]

The Isuzu Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs will be bracing themselves for an action-packed Guinness PRO14 derby on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Eli...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...