SCOTT Women’s 7s International Rugby Tournament (Mauritius) 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2019


+100 Girls played rugby on Saturday 08 June during the Scott Women’s 7s international tournament, Seniors & Academy. The favorites of the tournament, St-Pierre Rugby Club of Reunion island confirmed their supremacy and triumphed against the Northern Pirates Rugby Club of Mauritius in the finals. Unstoppable! This is how Women Rugby is currently the fastest […]

TCHAD - 11/06/2019

Tchad : à Abéché, les inondations s'installent dans les quartiers
POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 10/06/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui

