Scaling up actions on the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in Africa

To push for accountability, bridge the gap between the array of policies and the implementation of commitments that strengthen the role and leadership of women in peace processes, the African Union (AU) is convening the Africa Forum on Women, Peace and Security to integrate the actions of key actors in the Women, Peace and Security […]

